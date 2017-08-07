Video: Goat has fun on Oklahoma police officer’s car

BLANCHARD, Okla. – A goat in Oklahoma didn’t want to get off an officer’s police car after the officer responded to a report about a loose pony.

“Body cams are useful for convincing the Chief that a goat did it,” the Blanchard Police Department said in their Facebook post.

“We’ll see if insurance covers that,” the responding officer can be heard joking as the goat jumps on the squad car.

According to KOCO, department officials knew that somebody in the area owned ponies so the officer went to that house to ask the owner.

Police told KOCO that the goat did not damage the car and it is unknown if the pony was reunited with its owner.