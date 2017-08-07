Trump TV appears to be growing with online newscasts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Is President Trump expanding the idea of Trump TV?

Kayleigh McEnany, a former CNN contributor, appeared over the weekend on the President's social media pages to deliver a "report" on the Trump administration.

McEnany spoke about the economy, jobs, the military, and various presidential initiatives -- it did not feature any news regarding the Russian investigation or healthcare.

The news prompted criticism from some -- like the former US Ambassador to Russia.

Wow. Feels eerily like so many state-owned channels I've watched in other countries https://t.co/dqsLEfuLj8 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 6, 2017

"He has a huge following," FOX31 GOP political analyst Sandra Higgs Solin said.

Solin says because the president has been so frustrated with traditional press -- creating his own using his 35 million Twitter followers and over 20 million Facebook followers only makes sense.

"His frustration with the media today has clearly lead him to make this decision to pursue this course," Solin said.

Solin said Trump is not the first person to attempt to avoid the traditional working press.

President Obama used taxpayer money to create West Wing Weekly - a tax payer paid webcast.

The difference however is reach. Some of President Obama's videos only received 15,000 views. President Trump's reports have reached over 1 million in just a few hours.