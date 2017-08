DENVER —┬áMore than four years after a former Denver radio deejay allegedly groped pop star Taylor Swift from behind, the case is headed to trial.

RELATED: What led to the Taylor Swift trial

The trial comes four years after former 98.5 KYGO deejay David Mueller allegedly grabbed Swift from behind during a meet-and-greet before a concert at the Pepsi Center.

FOX31 and Channel 2 News are covering the case from the courtroom, and providing live updates.