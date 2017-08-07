Siemian to start Broncos’ preseason opener against Bears; Lynch to start against 49ers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos released their first depth chart of training camp on Monday, and listed their top quarterback as Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch.

Siemian, who started most of the games last season, was listed first.

After practice Monday morning, coach Vance Joseph announced Siemian will start the first preseason game Thursday in Chicago and Lynch will get the nod one week later against the San Francisco 49ers.

Garrett Bolles, the team’s first-round draft pick, was listed as the No. 1 left tackle, with Ty Sambrailo backing him up.

C.J. Anderson leads Devontae Booker at running back, though Booker is recovering from a broken wrist that is likely to keep him out until the regular season.

Bennie Fowler is listed as the No. 3 receiver behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Cody Latimer was listed as the No. 4 receiver.

Derek Wolfe, Domata Peko and Jared Crick are the first-team defensive line. Rookie DeMarcus Walker was listed as the backup to Von Miller because Shane Ray (wrist) and Shaquill Barrett (hip) are battling injuries.