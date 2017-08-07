× Sen. Michael Bennet to hold 2 town hall meetings in northern Colorado this week

GREELEY, Colo. — Democratic Senator Michael Bennet is slated to hold two town hall meetings in Colorado this week, one Monday afternoon and the second on Tuesday.

According to Bennet’s office, the first town hall will be held in Greeley and is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and last about an hour. Doors open to the public at 5:00 p.m.

The event will be held in the Panorama Room at the University of Northern Colorado University Center, located at 2101 10th Ave. in Greeley.

Bennet’s town hall on Tuesday will be held at Northeastern Junior College, Hays Student Center, Tennant Art Gallery in Sterling.

That meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. and also last an hour. Doors open to the public at 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Junior College is located in Sterling at 100 College Ave.

According to a press release the Senator will “listen to Coloradans’ concerns and respond to questions.”

Those who would like to attend are encouraged to show up early as space is limited.