Play in Boulder told through the eyes JonBenet Ramsey

BOULDER, Colo. -- For more than two decades police have tried to piece together JonBenet Ramsey's death.

The 6-year-old was found murdered inside her Boulder home and now a play at the University of Colorado Boulder, brings her mystery to the forefront.

"House of Gold" is a play told through the eyes of a character named JonBenet Ramsey. It's the same name of the 6-year-old found murdered in 1996.

If you're familiar with the case, a lot of the characters in this play will seem like real life people. Actors and those close to this production, say this play is about more than JonBenet Ramsey.

Some of the play's images, almost seem too real. They look like scenes taken right out of the family's home video. Just like you can't judge a book by its cover, you can't judge the purpose of this play by the way it opens.

Emily Harrison plays JonBenet in the play. She said, “I actually hesitate to say it’s about something that happened in boulder because it’s not a piece of realism.”

In years since JonBenet's death in 1996, the world was drawn to the unsolved murder. The crime took place in a Boulder neighborhood. The same neighborhood where dozens gathered to watch this play.

“I’m kind of curious,” David Wheler, who lives in Boulder said.

Renie Cantrick also lives in Boulder. She said, “This is seeming to be somewhere more in the head of something else going on.”

The writer uses a real name and real scenarios, to shed light on issues larger than boulder Colorado.

“The play is more of an allegorical look at American culture,” Harrison said. “It’s not a sort of text book version of what really happened in Boulder."

"I always want them to be thinking about the fact that these sorts of things happen to little girls and little boys too, all over the world and all over the country and we don’t talk about it," Harrison said.

The actors say they thought long and hard about how to pull this production off.

Harrison said, “We definitely discussed doing it in Denver, to give it that 30 mile distance.”

They wanted to make sure it was appropriate.

“I think we needed to know that it was going to make a good impact, and that we could pull it off with being respectful to the memory,” Stage manager, Rosie Glasscock said. "I was born and raised in boulder county, and i’m just about that girls age…would be had she not been brutally murdered, and for me, the statements that it makes are pertinent to me, my peers, my community.”

Cast members say a play with the goal to raise awareness about sexual assault, women's rights, and a host of other issues is well worth the risk.

“So far no one has thrown any tomatoes, and its inspired a lot of debate and it brings a rise out of people it gets people thinking about these issues and that’s the whole point,” Actress Michelle Moore said.

Performances will run at CU Boulder through the middle of August. The play has been in circulation for years, but this is the first time its been in Colorado.