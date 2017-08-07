× Man dies after truck rolls off Lookout Mountain

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man died after their truck rolled off the side of Lookout Mountain on Monday evening, the Colorado State Patrol said.

CSP posted about the crash on Twitter around 7 p.m. on Monday. Lookout Mountain Road was closed in both directions near Windy Saddle Park, according to police.

Authorities said the man, who was driving a Dodge Ram, struck a guardrail as the road curved and rolled down the embankment.

The man and sole occupant of the truck died on scene, CSP said.

There were no other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

It is unknown how long the road will be closed.