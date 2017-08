FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins police posted a tweet Monday afternoon asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman with a memory disorder.

The woman, referred to only as ‘Roselyn’ is 62-years-old with hair that is shorter than pictured.

*MISSING* Roselyn, 62, shorter hair, has a memory disorder. Last seen on Wheaton Dr wearing pastel sweater, blue shorts. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/TFBcHlRtD4 — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) August 7, 2017

Roselyn was last seen on Wheaton Drive in Fort Collins wearing a pastel sweater and blue shorts.

If you spot the woman, call 911.