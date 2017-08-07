× Man wanted for taking pictures in dressing room along 16th Street Mall

DENVER — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for invasion of privacy.

Authorities say around 1:30 p.m. on July 29, the man used a cell phone to take pictures of the victim in a dressing room at a store in the Denver Pavilions on the 16th Street Mall.

If you recognize the man in the photo, or have any information on the case, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Callers can remain anonymous.