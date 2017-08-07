KidsGiving365 – helping to erase the school lunch debt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KidsGiving365 is creating the next generation of givers by making community service a way of life for young people. When children volunteer, studies show they learn kindness, respect and empathy. Kids involved in community service also do better in school, and are less likely to become pregnant and try drugs. KidsGiving365 is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) created by three moms in 2010 who wanted to get their kids involved in community service. Our mission is to inspire life-long giving.

KidsGiving365 – Get ideas and see what other kids in Colorado and around the country are doing every day to help others by checking our website and Facebook pages. We’ll post your children’s stories and pictures to share with others!

Back-to-School Program is held in early August every year. In this program, you buy needed back-to-school supplies for low-income children, then give those supplies to the kids in person during a fun event in the housing project where they live.

Holiday Giving Program aka Santa’s Elves is held annually in early December. In this program, families and children or “elves” go to our website, choose an underserved child to help, and make an appointment to give that child gifts in person. Registration for Santa’s Elves opens in October.

People can help erase the school lunch debt by donating to: https://www.gofundme.com/eraseschooldebt