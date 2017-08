BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A school bus crashed into a ditch in Boulder shortly after noon on Monday, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

At about 12:10 p.m., the bus, with 34 elementary school aged children on-board, went into a ditch at 8020 Hygiene Rd.

The accident wasn’t considered serious as there were no injuries and the bus is still able to operate.

A tow truck pulled the bus back onto the road within about an hour