× John Bowlen surrenders to Glendale police, posts bail

GLENDALE, Colo. — John Bowlen, the son of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, surrendered to police over the weekend after a warrant for his arrest was issued over allegations he violated his probation, the Glendale Police Department said.

The warrant was issued Tuesday after Bowlen was arrested two days earlier in California on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving more than 100 mph.

RELATED: John Bowlen arrest warrant

Arapahoe County District Court Judge Darren Vahle denied the motion filed by John Bowlen’s attorney on Friday.

RELATED: Motion to set aside John Bowlen arrest warrant

Bowlen turned himself in to Glendale police about 8 a.m. Saturday. He posted bail of $1,287.50 and was released. He is due in court on Sept. 8.

John Bowlen was placed on two years probation in April 2016 as a result of a domestic violence case.

A condition of the probation was John Bowlen could not violate state or federal laws.

The warrant also said Bowlen has not kept in touch with his probation officer, he has not paid fines, he has not enrolled in court-ordered treatment and he did not get permission to leave Colorado.

An appeal of the domestic violence conviction was denied in November by district court and in March by the Colorado Supreme Court.