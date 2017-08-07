× Former Greeley used car dealer charged in organized crime scheme

GREELEY, Colo. — A longtime Greeley used car dealer who previously was indicted on 36 counts in a human trafficking case is facing an additional 166 charges in an organized crime scheme, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Noman Boroumand, 45, was charged Friday on the numerous charges, including violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, theft, forgery, tax evasion, filing a false tax return and computer crimes.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boroumand is accused of duping several banks out of millions of dollars and selling fake vehicle service contracts to unsuspecting customers.

In June, Boroumand and another used car dealer, Fares Al Rashed, were indicted in a human trafficking case after a six-month investigation by the Greeley Police Department.

Boroumand owned 1st Choice Motors in Greeley that was shut down by the state in May. Al Rashed owned Alrashed Auto Sales in downtown Greeley.

An indictment said Boroumand had sex with women against their will and forced them to have sex with Al Farhed, after which Al Farhed would give the women money.

According to the latest affidavit, Boroumand began the latest scam in January 2013 until the dealership was shut down.

The district attorney’s office said Boroumand falsified sales to several banks in Greeley, then paid a “straw man” for personal information that he would use to apply for a loan and keep the money.

He convinced the so-called straw men to participate in the scam, telling them their credit scores would go up and giving them money, according to the affidavit.

Boroumand is also accused of keeping the money that he was given by customers for the vehicle service contracts. Those were only discovered when the buyers tried submitting claims.

Boroumand is also accused of paying employees to help in the scams, forged documents and falsifying tax returns.

Boroumand’s bond has been increased to $4.5 million after the new charges were filed. Boroumand is due in court on Aug. 22.