Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- The first ever FORTitude 10k race in Fort Collins is less than a month away -- and Channel 2 is proud to be the media sponsor.

The planning for the race began four years ago and organizers hope it will someday mirror the famous Bolder Boulder.

Channel 2's Ernie Bjorkman talked to the organizers and the mayor of Fort Collins - who is the official starter for the race.

You can register for the race here. If you use the promo code "2$OFF" you can get $2 off your entry fee.