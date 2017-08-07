First Rockies manager Don Baylor dies at 68

AUSTIN, Texas — Don Baylor, the first manager in Rockies history, died Monday of cancer. He was 68.

“Don passed from this Earth with the same fierce dignity with which he played the game and lived his life,” his wife, Rebecca, said in a statement.

His family said Baylor was diagnosed with multiple myeloma 14 years ago.

He was the Rockies manager in their inaugural season in 1993, leading them to their first postseason appearance in 1995 as a wild card with a 77-67 record. Baylor was named the National League Manager of the Year that year.

He was fired after the 1998 season with a 440-469 record. He returned to the organization as hitting coach in the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Baylor, the 1979 American League Most Valuable Player, played for the Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics, California Angels, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins in a 19-year career.

He hit .260 with a .342 on-base percentage and 338 home runs during his career. He was also manager of the Chicago Cubs from 2000 to 2002.

He is survived by his wife, son Don Jr. and two granddaughters.