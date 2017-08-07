× Denver International Airport on pace for another record year in passenger travel

DENVER — More passengers passed through Denver International Airport during the first six months of 2017 than the entire population of Texas, setting an all-time record for air travel in the Mile High City, according to officials with the airport.

Through June 2017, a total of 29,568,276 passengers passed through DEN, an increase of over seven percent compared to the first half of 2016 and the most passengers by mid-year in Denver’s history.

The same month, DEN saw an increase of 441,735 passengers – over eight percent greater than June of 2016. It was also the single busiest month ever at the airport.

Friday, June 30 set a new record for the single busiest day in DEN’s history, with 197,276 passengers, according to a statement released by the airport.

“International passenger traffic also continues to soar, with a nearly 17-percent increase in June 2017 over June 2016, which makes this June the busiest month on record for international traffic in Denver,” said airport CEO Kim Day