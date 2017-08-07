Daybreak Delights: Bruleed Sweet Corn Pudding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Bruleed Sweet Corn Pudding.

(My inspiration here was to use local fresh summer corn, but to fuse horchata flavors with creme brûlée cooking techniques)

What you Need

4 Cups Whole Milk

1 teaspoon ground Cinnamon

3 fresh ears of corn, with kernels cut off

1 Cup granulated Sugar

1/3 cup Cornstarch

pinch of kosher salt

3 large egg yolks

*Bakers sugar (Superfine) for the top to brûlée

What to do

In a large sauce pan or pot, combine milk, cinnamon, corn, sugar, corn starch, and salt, cook over medium-high heat until thickened, remove from heat.

In a small bowl, lightly beat the 3 egg yolks and using a 1/4 measuring cup slowly add the hot corn mixture, 1/4 cup at a time whisking non-stop to incorporate the egg yolks into the hot corn pudding mixture, without cooking the yolks and making the eggs cook. (This is tempering your eggs)

Add up to 1 Cup of the hot corn mixture, 1/4 cup at a time and whisk to combine completely. Then add the new egg/corn mixture in the bowl to the pan or pot to combine all ingredients.

Once combined, whisk the mixture to combine completely, return pan/pot to medium-low heat, and continue to whisk continuously until thickened double over previously.

Add mixture to creme brûlée dishes and cover with plastic wrap. pressing the plastic directly into the custard/pudding mixture as not to allow the mixture to form a skin as it cools. Cover the dish again with plastic wrap, (double lined: one pressed into mixture one to cover the dish) refrigerate the dishes over night. Just before serving, remove dishes from fridge and remove plastic wraps.

Sprinkle with the super fine, baking sugar and using a kitchen torch, brûlée the tops of the puddings.

Serve immediately and enjoy!