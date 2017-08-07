× Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper to rally health care voters in Denver Tuesday

DENVER — Several high-profile Democratic politicians plan to gather on the steps of the Capitol Tuesday to rally community members who oppose changes to standing health care laws.

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, Gov. John Hickenlooper and Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran are all expected to attend the rally, which is a part of the ‘Drive For Our Lives’ national bus tour.

According to a release about the event, Perez, Hickenlooper and participants “will urge Members of Congress to hold town halls and hear from their constituents before voting on any future changes to the Affordable Care Act.”

The rally will be held at the Colorado State Capitol on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.