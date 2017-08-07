Cloudy and damp with fall-like temperatures to start workweek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be October in August with a stalled cold front keeping the Denver metro area and the Front Range socked in with rain, fog and clouds on Monday.

With a forecast high of only 65 degrees, Denver could tie for the record low maximum temperature set in 1939. Temperatures will be 20 degrees below average.

There's a 60 percent chance of rain, thunderstorms and fog in the mountains, with snow possible on the 14ers.

The chances of rain and thunderstorms for the Denver metro area return to normal for early August from Tuesday to Sunday with a 20 percent to 40 percent chance in the afternoon.

Highs will return to the 70s as the week progresses, with 80s by Friday and Saturday.

