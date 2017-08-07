18-year-old climber dies after posting to social media, falling near first Flatiron

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — An 18-year-old man died after posting an image to social media, then falling while climbing near the first Flatiron on Sunday night, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. above the Blue Bell shelter, the sheriff’s office said.

When first responders arrived, they found the man was not breathing and had no pulse.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead from significant trauma from the fall, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the man appeared to be climbing alone.

He posted an image on social media depicting a vantage point near the top of the first Flatiron shortly before the call reporting a fallen climber.

The man’s identity was not released pending notification of next of kin. Foul play is not suspected.