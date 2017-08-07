Children evacuated from Jefferson County camp after kitchen building burns

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Children at a camp in southern Jefferson County were evacuated Monday after a large fire burned a kitchen building, the North Fork Fire Department said.

The fire started about 3 a.m. at the camp off Stoney Pass Road about seven miles west of Deckers.

The building burned to the ground and no one was inside. There were no injuries. The flames spread to trees nearby but crews were able to quickly contain them.

Buses were sent to the camp to take the children to a synagogue in Denver.