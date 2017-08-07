Study: Average mom works equivalent of 2 full-time jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The average mom works the equivalent of two full-time jobs per week, according to a study commissioned by Welch's.

The study revealed that if the time the average working mom spends at her paid position and her work at home were added, it totals 98 hours a week, Working Mother reports.

That's more than two full-time jobs -- a 14-hour shift per day.

The study also found working moms still take on the bulk of household chores, especially when it comes to child care.

The survey of 2,000 American mothers with children ages 5 to 12 found moms start their days around 6:23 a.m. and don't finish the job or family-related duties until about 8:31 p.m.

As for "me time?"

Moms reported on average having only one hour, seven minutes to themselves each day.