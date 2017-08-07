8 jurors sought for Taylor Swift trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Day one of jury selection finished just before 5 p.m. Monday for the Taylor Swift trial. The music superstar was in court as the process played out.

Swift is expected to testify during the trial-- telling the court she was sexually assaulted by former KYGO Radio personality David Mueller.

60 potential jurors submitted answers to 35 questions on Monday. Eight will be selected to sit on the jury.

Allegations in the case date back to 2013 when Swift said she was groped by Mueller before a concert at the Pepsi Center.

Mueller is suing Swift for being fired shortly after Swift's manager complained to his bosses that Mueller had groped the singer-songwriter. Mueller denies the assault and wants millions of dollars in damages.

Among the questions asked of potential jurors on Monday were if any ever considered themselves a fan of Taylor Swift. The potential jurors were also asked if they listen to KYGO radio.

Jurors were also asked if they've seen any pictures surrounding the incident, including one leaked to TMZ showing Swift and Mueller together at the Pepsi Center in 2013.

Swift is countersuing for the alleged groping. Swift is seeking only one dollar in damages-- claiming her countersuit is motivated on principle, according court records obtained by the Associated Press.

Opening statements are expected to start Tuesday. It's unclear when Swift will take the witness stand.

The entire trial should last about 9 days, according to courthouse staff.