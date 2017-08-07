3 Denver police officers pull man in wheelchair from burning home

DENVER — Three Denver Police officers took on the role of firefighter last month, arriving to a burning house to pull a tenant to safety, a release from the department said Monday.

On Sunday, July 9, Officer Jordan Pittsley was alerted to a large house fire in the 1500 block of S. University Boulevard.

He called for backup and Officer William Tran and Officer Jordon Schultz came to help.

The officers were able to beat the Fire Department to the scene and all three went into the burning, smoke-filled home.

The homeowner was a 51-year-old man bound to a wheelchair.

Together, the officers carried the resident to safety and the Denver Fire Department arrived and successfully put out the fire.