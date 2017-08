DENVER — Two men were rescued from the rubble of a collapsed wall at a home that was being remodeled on Monday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

3137 W. Denver Pl. Wall collapse with two people trapped under the wall and rubble. DFD extricating the patients now. pic.twitter.com/arAgTVkCbx — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 7, 2017

UPDATE: 3137 W. Denver Pl. Two adult males dug out and removed from the collapse area and a third is being evaluated on scene. pic.twitter.com/iPjznNfhdX — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 7, 2017

Firefighters responded to a home in the 3100 block of West Denver Place about 9:30 a.m.

The extent of the men’s injuries is not known. A third person was being evaluated.

Building engineers were called in to determine if the home is structurally sound.