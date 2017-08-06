Woman found dead in cell at Weld County jail Sunday

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A woman at the Weld County jail was found dead in her cell just before 6:00 a.m. Sunday, according to officials.

Despite receiving medical attention, the woman died roughly 45 minutes later.

Investigations are being conducted by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and the Critical Incident Response Team.

The woman’s family has been notified of the death but her identity has not yet been released to the public.

The woman’s name and cause of death will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office when the investigation is completed.

A press release from the Sheriff’s Office characterized the death as a “very unfortunate event” but didn’t say whether the death was of natural causes.