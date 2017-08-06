× Singer Aaron Carter writes lengthy letter to fans, reveals he is bisexual

Aaron Carter, less than a month following his high profile arrest for DUI and possession of marijuana, has announced he is bisexual.

Carter was in the car with his girlfriend at the time he was arrested and has continued to deny any wrongdoing in the incident, insisting he was having car trouble.

In a lengthy tweet to his fans Sunday, Carter began, “There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life. This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.”

Carter is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter and grew up in the spotlight with a handful of relatively well-known pop songs.

Aaron goes on to say he grew up in the entertainment industry and began to come to realize his bisexuality when he was an adolescent.

“There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with,” he wrote.

Carter concluded the post with a quote from the famous singer, Boy George, writing “The best quote to sum ‘I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.’”