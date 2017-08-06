× Police say the disappearance of a Thornton woman last seen wearing only a bikini is ‘suspicious’

THORNTON — A woman last seen leaving a swimming pool in only a bikini and towel may be missing under “suspicious cirmumstances,” according to Thornton police.

Saturday evening, officers responded to a city pool on 2141 E. 95th Ave. after receiving a report of a missing person.

When they arrived, family and friends of the woman told police that 37-year-old Olivia Martinez had left the pool area alone without a cell phone.

The call came in at 6:46 p.m. and friends told officers that they last saw Martinez at 11:00 a.m. leaving the pool area to smoke a cigarette and listen to a band playing at a nearby gazebo.

The family say it’s uncharacteristic for Martinez to have wandered off, especially because she is new to the city and unfamiliar with the area.

She doesn’t have any known medical issues and is not currently on prescribed medications.

She is described as 5-feet-4 and weighs 170 pounds.

She has black hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a two-piece bikini swimsuit. The top of her bathing suit is olive green and the bottom is described as either grey or blue in color.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thornton Police Tip Line #720-977-5069.