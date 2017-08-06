Man dies after fall while ascending Capitol Peak; recovery efforts postponed

PITKIN COUNTY — A hiker died while ascending steep terrain in Pitkin County Sunday morning.

According to the the local Sheriff’s Office, a hiker phoned the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center after witnessing a nearby hiker fall off the east side of the “Knife’s Edge” on Capitol Peak.

Rescue crews were taken by a Flight for Life helicopter to the scene and determined the hiker had injuries that were “not compatible with life,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The combination of bad weather and dangerous terrain led officials to postpone the recovery of the body until conditions clear, possibly Wednesday.

The identity of the hiker is being withheld until family is notified.