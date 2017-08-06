Fire burns at historic Windsor Mill early Sunday

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A fire consumed the site of the historic Windsor Mill early Sunday morning.

According to Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, a call reporting a commercial structure fire at 214 Main Street was received at roughly 1:49 a.m.

Fire Rescue said the structure was fully engulfed when they arrived and went defensive on the blaze, which they characterized as a “very large and hot fire.”

Crews worked to protect surrounding businesses and homes and predict to be fighting the fire and avoiding a spread throughout Sunday.

Main Street is closed with no immediate time to reopen.

There were approximately 40 Fire Rescue personnel on the scene when the fire initially broke out.

Front Range Fire Rescue, Loveland Fire Rescue, Poudre Fire Authority, Eaton Fire Rescue, Berthoud Fire, UC Health EMS, Weld County Sheriff, Weld County Communications, Windsor Police Department, Windsor Public Works, and Xcel Energy were all involved in the fight.

An investigation will be launched in order to determine the cause of the fire.