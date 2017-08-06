Donations needed ahead of new search for missing police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. – Nearly two months after Littleton Police Officer Steven Beare went missing while climbing Mt. Elbrus in Russia, there is a renewed effort to recover his remains.

Beare set off alone in June to summit Mt. Elbrus on his quest to climb the Seven World Summits. Witnesses reported seeing Beare climbing up the mountain as a blizzard rolled in, blanketing the peak for several days.

“I really think he got stuck in a blizzard and fell in a crevasse,” his wife Olivia told FOX31.

Search and rescue teams spent weeks trying to rescue Beare from the snow and ice. They had to call off the search at the end of June due to weather. Beare is now presumed dead.

“I’ve got to at least try one more time,” Olivia said.

She has spent the past eight weeks fundraising to pay for additional search efforts. Her work has developed into a non-profit called Climbing for Beare.

“It’s mission will be to provide search and rescue funds for American climbers that go missing internationally,” she said. “I don’t want someone else to have to go through what I went through.”

The first recipient of those funds will be her husband.

Don Bowie, the American climber voluntarily leading the search efforts, is planning to back to Russia around August 21st. Much of the accumulated snow will have melted by then, which may make a recovery easier.

Climbing for Beare has about $45,000 in its bank account right now. That is only enough to cover the expenses for two helicopters to search for nine hours on the mountain.

“We are hoping to have a hundred thousand in the account,” Olivia said. “The more money we raise the longer we can look.”

Olivia, who is 18 week pregnant and also cares for the couple’s young son, is desperate to bring her husband home.

“If we do not find him it can take up to five years to get a death certificate,” she said. “None of his life insurance policies can go through. I can’t change our will. I can’t change any information on any of our bills. I can’t change over the title of his truck, I can’t do anything.”

She estimates she can only survive another two months on her income alone.

“If we don’t find him, I don’t know what is going to happen. So that’s why raising money [to find him] is so important,” Olivia said.

The last big fundraiser before the search resumes in Russia will be a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, August 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Waterton Tavern (8361 N. Rampart Range Rd, #B107, Littleton, CO).

The dinner will feature a silent auction with more than 4,000 donated items up for grabs including massages, hotel stays and gift cards.

One of the more unique items up for bids will be a private guided mountaineering expedition with rescuer Don Bowie.

“He’s doing a one-day guided climb of any 14er that you choose, any trail that you choose,” Olivia said. “If it’s someone adventurous and they want to get off the trail and rope up and climb something we can do something cool.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds will be donated directly to Climbing for Beare. Anything leftover after searching for Steven Beare will go to help the next climber in need.