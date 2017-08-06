× “Dark Tower” tops “Dunkirk” in the weekend’s top five films

HOLLYWOOD – Halle Berry hit the weekend box office with a new thriller, alongside the latest Stephen King adaption. All while a group of girls and everyone’s favorite emojis kept audiences coming back for more.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s Top Five Films everyone is talking about:

#5 – “Kidnap”

Debuting in fifth place, Halle Berry’s latest movie “Kidnap” hit the ground running with $10.2 million in ticket sales this weekend. Playing the role of a mother, desperate to stay on the trail of her child’s kidnappers, Berry keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, while risking everything to save her son. Movie review site Rotten Tomatoes has 58% of moviegoers rooting for his safe return.

#4 – “Girls Trip”

In fourth place, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith bring audiences along on the adventure of a lifetime in “Girls Trip,” down one spot this weekend and bringing in another $11.4 million.

Set at the annual Essence Festival in New Orleans — this R-Rated comedy is filled with dancing, drinking, and a bit of brawling, as four friends rediscover their wild side.

Audiences give this one an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

#3 – “The Emoji Movie”

Third place goes to “The Emoji Movie” this weekend.

Bringing families inside of a smartphone where the Emoji’s we all use live together in the city of Textopolis, the story follows “Gene” an Emoji with multiple expressions who is determined to be like the other Emojis and have only one face.

Movie goers paid another $12.4 million to see “The Emoji Movie” this weekend, giving it a 44% on Rotten Tomatoes.

#2 – “Dunkirk”

Dropping to second place this weekend, World War II epic “Dunkirk” held strong, with audiences adding $17.6 million to it’s domestic total.

The film takes you back to 1940’s France, when Germany trapped hundreds of thousands of allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Forcing the Navy to call in all available civilian vessels to help evacuate the soldiers.

82% of movie goers say you should join the heroic mission.

#1 – “The Dark Tower”

In first place, “The Dark Tower” won the weekend. Opening with $19.5 million.

Based on the 8 book series by Stephen King, audiences follow the last Gunslinger (Idris Elba) who is joined by a young boy named Jake on a journey to stop the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey) from toppling the Dark Tower and bringing the Apocalypse to worlds across the Universe.

Audiences are giving this weekend’s number one a 63% on Rotten Tomatoes.