× Colorado Springs police talk suspect in hit-and-run down from roof

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect in a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon was taken into custody after hitting a mailbox and the driver of another car.

Police say Gabriel Garcia was involved in the crash and then took off on foot.

Following that, another call was made from a homeowner in the 3500 block of Darkwood Drive, saying a Hispanic man with a handgun had climbed his tree and jumped on his roof.

Officers found Garcia and talked him into dropping the gun.

They then convinced Garcia to come down from the roof and arrested him. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.