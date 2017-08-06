All 42 state parks open to the public for free Monday

Forget Valentine’s Day, Colorado Day is a holiday to celebrate love. After all, Colorado never lets us down.
Monday marks the annual Colorado Day and the mutual affection means all 42 state parks will be open to the public, no entrance fee required.
Colorado Day is a celebration of the actions of the state legislature, marking the anniversary of statehood.
The official recognition was granted in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant.
Fees for camping and reservations are still in effect on Colorado Day.
If you’re looking for a little peace and quiet, it’s probably not going to happen at certain extremely popular parks as crowds of people descend to take advantage of the offer.
With that in mind, show up early at any park and avoid Chatfield State Park and Cherry Creek State Park, which are the most visited parks in the state.
Below you can find a list of all 42 state parks that will be open and free to the public. You can find a full guide to all the parks on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.
1. Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area
2. Barr Lake
3. Boyd Lake
4. Castlewood Canyon
5. Chatfield
6. Cherry Creek
7. Cheyenne Mountain
8. Crawford
9. Eldorado Canyon
10. Eleven Mile
11. Elkhead Reservoir
12. Golden Gate Canyon
13. Harvey Gap
14. Highline Lake
15. Jackson Lake
16. James M. Robb
Colorado River
17. John Martin Reservoir
18. Lake Pueblo
19. Lathrop LM. Lone Mesa
20. Lory
21. Mancos
22. Mueller
23. Navajo
24. North Sterling
25. Paonia
26. Pearl Lake
27. Ridgway
28. Rifle Falls
29. Rifle Gap
30. Roxborough
31. St. Vrain
32. San Luis
33. Spinney Mountain
34. Stagecoach
35. State Forest
36. Staunton
37. Steamboat Lake
38. Sweitzer Lake
39. Sylvan Lake
40. Trinidad Lake
41. Vega
42. Yampa River
We love you, too, Colorado!