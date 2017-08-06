All 42 state parks open to the public for free Monday

Forget Valentine’s Day, Colorado Day is a holiday to celebrate love. After all, Colorado never lets us down.

Monday marks the annual Colorado Day and the mutual affection means all 42 state parks will be open to the public, no entrance fee required.

Colorado Day is a celebration of the actions of the state legislature, marking the anniversary of statehood.

The official recognition was granted in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant.

Fees for camping and reservations are still in effect on Colorado Day.

If you’re looking for a little peace and quiet, it’s probably not going to happen at certain extremely popular parks as crowds of people descend to take advantage of the offer.

With that in mind, show up early at any park and avoid Chatfield State Park and Cherry Creek State Park, which are the most visited parks in the state.

Below you can find a list of all 42 state parks that will be open and free to the public. You can find a full guide to all the parks on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.

1. Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area

2. Barr Lake

3. Boyd Lake

4. Castlewood Canyon

5. Chatfield

6. Cherry Creek

7. Cheyenne Mountain

8. Crawford

9. Eldorado Canyon

10. Eleven Mile

11. Elkhead Reservoir

12. Golden Gate Canyon

13. Harvey Gap

14. Highline Lake

15. Jackson Lake

16. James M. Robb

Colorado River

17. John Martin Reservoir

18. Lake Pueblo

19. Lathrop LM. Lone Mesa

20. Lory

21. Mancos

22. Mueller

23. Navajo

24. North Sterling

25. Paonia

26. Pearl Lake

27. Ridgway

28. Rifle Falls

29. Rifle Gap

30. Roxborough

31. St. Vrain

32. San Luis

33. Spinney Mountain

34. Stagecoach

35. State Forest

36. Staunton

37. Steamboat Lake

38. Sweitzer Lake

39. Sylvan Lake

40. Trinidad Lake

41. Vega

42. Yampa River

We love you, too, Colorado!