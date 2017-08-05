Woman who urged boyfriend to kill himself by texts asked family to take home his ashes

TAUNTON, Mass. — Michelle Carter, the young woman found guilty in June of 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide, behaved oddly following the young man’s death, according to Roy’s aunt.

She even requested to take home the victim’s ashes.

A lengthy string of text messages between the two reveal Carter told her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to get back in a car filling with carbon monoxide, despite him admitting to her that he was “scared.”

Roy died in July 2014 of carbon monoxide poisoning after locking himself in his truck.

Roy reportedly battled depression and a judge found Carter responsible for the death after examining text conversations and phone calls in which Carter not only repeatedly questioned when her boyfriend would commit suicide, but also researched methods he could use to go through with the plan.

“I could’ve stopped him,” Carter texted a classmate two months after the teenager’s death. “I was on the phone with him and he got out of the car because it was working and he got scared and I [expletive] told him to get back in.”

The 20-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the texts, was charged as a youthful offender, meaning she could be sentenced the same as an adult although she was a minor at the time of the crime.

She faced up to 20 years in prison, but was sentenced to 15 months in jail for the crime.

The judge has forbidden Carter from making any financial profit from the case.

Roy’s aunt, Kim Bozzi, had asked for the judge to sentence Carter to the maximum 20 years, saying in an interview with 20/20 that “I don’t think that she helped him kill himself. I think she forced him to kill himself. I think she was responsible for his death. I think if it wasn’t for her, he’d still be here.”

The two had only met in person twice despite exchanging hundreds of texts.

Bozzi said that she found Carter’s behavior following the teenager’s death disturbing.

Carter attended Roy’s wake and funeral and asked to take home the victim’s ashes and some his property.

“She wanted to go through his room and take some of his belongings,” Bozzi said. “That’s when things started to get a little weird. Yeah, you don’t do that.” Bozzi has said she feels Carter has a “damaged moral core.”

Carter will remain free pending appeals.