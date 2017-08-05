× Shooting injures one at Alameda and Federal in Denver

DENVER — One person was injured in a shooting in west Denver Saturday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. near West Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

The severity of the victim’s injury was not known.

Police said the suspect was a thin male wearing a green jacket and that a silver sedan was possibly involved. They did not have any more specific information in the beginning stages of the investigation.

Alameda was closed at Decatur.

