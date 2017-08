× One person hospitalized & two cats rescued from house fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency crews took one person to the hospital after a house fire on Saturday morning.

It started at home near East 80th Avenue and Greenwood Boulevard in Adams County.

Adams County Fire Rescue said the fire started in the garage and spread to the kitchen.

One person was transported to the hospital.

Firefighters rescued two cats from the home.

The Denver Red Cross is stepping in to help the family and their pets.