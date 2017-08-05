Former Broncos running back Terrell Davis enters NFL Hall of Fame Saturday night

CANTON, Ohio — Former Broncos running back Terrell Davis will take his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

Davis will enter the Hall of Fame 15 years after retiring as a two-time Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP. The ceremony begins at 5 p.m. MT Saturday.

He’s a member of the 2,000-yard club and is the Broncos’ all-time leading rusher.

It’s been a long and winding road for him, and he said he’s humbled.

“It’s only the tip of iceberg to notice how realizing how special moment it is when the gold jacket arrived,” Davis said. “Just watching it on TV and people talk about it. It just feels good.” Davis received his gold jacket at the gold jacket dinner Friday night.

Davis will become only the fifth former Broncos player to go into the Hall of Fame after playing the majority of his career in Denver, joining John Elway, Floyd Little, Shannon Sharpe and Gary Zimmerman.