Firefighters rescue momma dog, 6 puppies from duplex fire; Most everything else lost

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- A family lost most of their belongings when the duplex they lived in caught fire Friday afternoon in Commerce City. It happened on 78th Avenue just west of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal.

But they didn't lose a momma dog and her six 1-week old puppies.

They said a brave firefighter named Paul from South Adams Fire Rescue was able to get the pups away from the mom, who was trying to protect them and not too happy about them being taken from her. But he was able to get them out and the momma dog as well.

No one was home at the time. A neighbor was able to let firefighters know the puppies were in there.

The family who lived there lost most everything else.

"They have lost their young child's bed, clothes, shoes, toys, etc. They have lost the place they called home and belongings that were damaged by the fire, smoke and water," a message on their GoFundMe page said.

A family member was caring for the momma dog and her babies and said they were all doing fine Saturday.

Both families who lived in the duplex were displaced.