Climber injured in 50-60 foot fall at 'The Dome' in Boulder Canyon

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was injured after he fell 50-60 feet at a popular spot in Boulder Canyon Saturday morning.

The 27-year-old man and two women were climbing at “The Dome” when he lost his footing and fell. A spokesman with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said he hit some large rocks as he fell.

Members of the Rocky Mountain Rescue group were scouting the area looking for a training site when he feel. They were able to reach him and start helping him within minutes.

He was conscious, breathing, and able to speak with emergency personnel when he was transported to a hospital in a ground ambulance.

