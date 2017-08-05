Car and motorcycle involved in hit-and-run, 1 taken to hospital

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that took place Saturday evening.

Police tweeted about the incident at 7:48 p.m., saying a car collided with a motorcycle at Lowell Boulevard and Colorado Avenue.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital but the extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown.

The suspect’s car is described as a blue 2001 Chevy sedan. There is currently no description of the suspect available and the crash has not forced any road closures.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details are released.