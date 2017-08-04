× World’s first water positive beer launches message in Denver

DENVER — Beer that’s baking mother nature. The company that produces the world’s first water positive brew, is now investing in Colorado’s ecosystem.

Water positive beer production puts more water back into the environment, compared to the amount it takes out. Now one company wants to launch that eco-friendly idea in the Mile High City.​

Caden Anderson lives in Colorado. He said, “I think of the outdoors.”

Colorado is a place where it’s typical to see people enjoying the outdoors on a Friday night.

“I think it’s really special here, and that we definitely need to protect it here,” Anderson said.

What’s also typical on a Friday night is beer, and lots of it.

William McCormack lives in Colorado. He said, “I think it’s a big part of the scene here, I really do.”

One company backs those same values in the world’s first water positive beer.

“Every time you drink a bottle of Imperial, you’re actually giving more water back to the environment,” company representative Victor Rutstein said.

It took the company almost a decade to figure it all out. Reduced water usage, giving funds to the people who protect the ecosystem, and donating gallons of water to those in need, are all part of the process.

Rutsein said, “Water positive is, we give back more water to the environment, than we take and make in our beer.”

While most of this work is done in Costa Rica, the international company wants to thank the city that supports it most.

“We’re supporting the Colorado water trust and the Yampa River project to provide water to keep it flowing in the hot summer months,” Rutstein said. “So far we’ve invested over 62.8 million gallons of water.”

So next time you throw one back, think of it as more than just a nice cold brew, think of it as one for mother nature. An idea that Coloradans say they can get behind.

“I think why not, I don’t know, I just think beer, and I obviously love this beautiful state, so I would love to give back,” McCormack said.

Imperial reduced its water usage by 44 percent on the quest to become water positive.