Truck fire jams up eastbound I-70 near Lookout Mountain

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A truck trailer fire shut down eastbound I-70 near Lookout Mountain for a short time Friday afternoon.

The truck was stopped on a runaway truck ramp at that location.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and traffic was allowed to start moving past the scene.

A Colorado State Patrol spokesman said it looked like the truck’s brakes started the fire. There were no injuries.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said drivers should expect long delays while clean up continued.