If you really want to get in shape you have to try the ultimate obstacle course and that is what Train OC specializes in. They joined Joana for Fitness Friday out in front of the Channel 2 studios. It's for kids, adults training for event, team building and so much more. They will set up almost anywhere. Get 15% off any single day or five day camp by entering the code COBEST at check out. Call them at 303-828-7381 or check them out online at TrainOC.com
Train OC – Kids Love These Obstacle Courses!
Train OC Obstacle Course
You too can be a Ninja Warrior
