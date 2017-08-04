Suspect sought in Aurora bank robbery

AURORA, Colo. — Police and the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are trying to identify a man who robbed a U.S. Bank branch in Aurora on Monday.

The robbery happened about 5:35 p.m. Monday at 18101 E. Hampden Ave.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s with brown hair. He was wearing a brown baseball hat, bright blue T-shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.