Semi-truck rollover shuts down eastbound Interstate 70 near Vail

EAGLE COUNTY — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced a closure of eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 180, east of Vail.

According to the tweet posted at 2:20 p.m., the closure is due to a semi-truck that rolled over on Vail Pass at mile marker 187.

Officials say drivers should expect long delays and did not have an estimated time of reopening.

No details regarding injuries or identities of those involved have been released.

This story is developing and will be updated as we get more information.