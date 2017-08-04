OtterBox owner to open retail store in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The company behind OtterBox phone cases will open its first retail shop in its hometown of Fort Collins, it was announced Friday.

OtterBox was created in the mid-1990s in a garage in Fort Collins. Since then, OtterBox has grown to be the No. 1 most trusted-brand in smartphone protections.

The Otter Shop will open Aug. 11 at 151 W. Mountain Ave. in downtown Fort Collins.

The store will host a grand opening celebration through the weekend with music and giveaways, including a custom Otter cruiser bike.

Store hours hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.