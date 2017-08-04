Nursing suites for new moms installed at downtown sports venues

DENVER — Denver sports fans who happen to be new moms will have clean, safe spaces to nurse their child at downtown sports venues in the Mile High, thanks to a collaboration between the teams and UC Health.

Mamava nursing suites are being installed in the main concourses at Coors Field, home to the Rockies, and Sports Authority Field at Mile High, home to the Broncos.

UCHealth also purchased and installed the lactation suite located in the concourse at Pepsi Center, home to the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets.

This move makes Denver the first city in the United States to offer nursing suites in all downtown major league arenas and stadiums.

“UCHealth’s commitment to improving lives extends beyond the doors of our hospitals and clinics,” Manny Rodriguez, UCHealth chief marketing and experience officer said. “Our investment in nursing suites with our partners at all of Denver’s downtown professional sports venues makes it easier for nursing moms attending events—from games to concerts—to live extraordinary lives doing what they love, with their loved ones.”

The suite is a self-contained, mobile pod with comfortable benches, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump, and a door that can be locked for privacy.