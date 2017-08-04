New round of phone scams leave recordings threatening legal action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Deanna Robichaud has been getting some strange phone calls.

A recording says, “if you don't return the call you will have to face the legal consequences.”

When she called the number back, something not recommended by consumer protection experts, she got a surprise, “I just basically asked him flat out, ‘why does your organization keep calling me?’ simple as that and he hung up.”

Consumer experts warn against calling these suspicious numbers because it can be just another way for scammers to get your personal information.

Krista Ferndelli of the Denver-Boulder Better Business Bureau explains, “if they get you on a recording saying yes, then they can use that for you to have agreed to any number of terms and conditions or modifications to your account."

The Denver/Boulder Better Business Bureau offers the following tips to protect your personal information:

Use Caller ID to screen calls, and consider not even answering unfamiliar numbers. If it’s important, they will leave a message, but also be careful to check the organization exists, and verify its phone number carefully prior to calling back.

If someone calls and asks “Can you hear me?”, do NOT answer “yes.” Just hang up. Scammers change their tactics as the public catches on, so be alert for other questions designed to solicit a simple “yes” answer.

Make a note of the number and report it to bbb.org/scamtracker to help warn others. BBB also shares Scam Tracker information with government and law enforcement agencies, so every piece of information is helpful in tracking down scammers.

Consider joining the Do Not Call Registry (DoNotCall.gov) to cut down on telemarketing and sales calls. This may not help with scammers since they don’t bother to pay attention to the law, but you’ll get fewer calls overall. That may help you more quickly notice the ones that could be fraudulent.

Check your bank and credit card statements regularly for unauthorized charges. It’s also a good idea to check your telephone and cell phone bills, as well.

For more information visit the local BBB website