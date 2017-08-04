New Belgium’s Tour de Fat event in Denver canceled

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — New Belgium Brewing’s Tour de Fat event in Denver has been canceled, the Fort Collins-based brewer said.

The event was scheduled to take place Aug. 26 at the National Western Complex.

“This was an incredibly hard decision to make. Colorado is our home and canceling Denver is difficult but after much reflection and community feedback, we have decided to take a year off Denver and focus on bringing back the best possible event in 2018,” New Belgium spokesman Bryan Simpson said.

“We’ve heard from community members who are frustrated and disappointed by many of the Tour de Fat’s changes this year and we appreciate their feedback and concerns.”

New Belgium said its nonprofit partners, Bike Denver and the Denver Cruiser ride, will still receive funding.

Participants who purchased tickets can exchange them for one of the upcoming Tour de Fat events in Boulder, Colorado Springs or Fort Collins, or they can receive a full refund for the ticket purchase.

Ticket holders can email their preferred option to New Belgium.